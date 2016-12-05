GIRARD

Tickets are on sale now for Pancakes and Photos with Santa scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose School Cafeteria, 61 E. Main St.

Sunny Days Nursery School with their teachers, families and friends will be serving pancakes and sausage with milk, juice or coffee.

There will be gift basket and 50-50 raffles.

The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for children, and free for those 2 and under. Space is limited, so purchase tickets early.

Take your camera to take pictures of Santa. Pajamas for the kids are encouraged.

For information call 330-545-1490.