WARREN — Robert J. McClurkin, the older of the two McClurkin brothers who ran the former McClurkin Funeral Home in Girard, will serve 90 days in the Trumbull County jail and another 90 days house arrest for a $450,000 scam involving customers.

McClurkin, 51, of South State Street in Girard, appeared for his sentencing today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

He has finished paying $157,241 in restitution and apologized in court for his misconduct. He will begin his jail sentence Jan. 2.

He also was sentenced to five years probation and could go to prison if he violates the terms of his probation. He must also write an apology letter to each of the approximately 75 victims of the scam, in which the funeral home accepted money from customers for prepaid funeral arrangements but never paid the money to insurance companies as required.

Instead, he and his brother, Patrick McClurkin, 49, used the money on other things. Patrick, considered the less culpable of the two brothers, has paid $2,000 toward the restitution.