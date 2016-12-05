COLUMBUS (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio are up about 13 cents compared with this time a week ago, while remaining below the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was about $2.16 in today’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up from $2.03 a week ago and $2.12 a month ago.

The average in Ohio at the same time last year was $1.91.

Nationally, the average for regular fuel is $2.18. That’s up from $2.13 a week ago, but down four cents compared with this time last month. The national average a year ago was $2.04.



Some prices increases have been reported since OPEC’s announcement last week that it plans to cut production.