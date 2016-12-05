CANFIELD — The Mill Creek MetroParks board unanimously approved a structure for new board advisory committees that will convene beginning next year.

The vote occurred during a special meeting tonight that was called to finalize the committee structure and review applicants.

The approved structure empanels seven committees with a maximum of seven members each. The committees will advise the board on finance, development, wildlife, nature education, community engagement, environment, and horticulture.

Based on a motion approved tonight, each member of the five-person board, besides the president, gets to designate their top pick for each committee and provide three recommendations for each committee. The president must appoint each board member's top pick, then use their recommendations to appoint the remaining candidates.

An executive session to review applicants is ongoing.

