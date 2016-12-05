JOBS
Man pleads guilty in July OD death



Published: Mon, December 5, 2016 @ 10:27 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The second of two people charged with helping to cause the overdose death of a man in July pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of involuntary manslaughter and permitting drug abuse.

Jesse Kellum, 28, entered his pleas before Judge Lou D'Apolito for the July 20 overdose of Matthew Godfrey.

Kellum entered an Alford Plea, which means he maintains his innocence but admits that there is enough evidence that a jury could find that he did commit the crimes he committed.

Prosecutors are recommending drug treatment and three years probation for Kellum.

Godfrey died July 20 after using heroin in a home in the 2000 block of McCartney Road. Prosecutors said Kellum and co-defendant Marisha Robinson, 27, both lived at the home.

Robinson pleaded guilty Thursday to same charges. She will be sentenced next month. Prosecutors are recommending probation for her.

As she did when Robinson entered her pleas, Godfrey's mother was present in court and sobbed through most of the hearing.

