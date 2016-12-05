JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning Valley receives state funding for park-improvement projects



Published: Mon, December 5, 2016 @ 2:32 p.m.

COLUMBUS — The Controlling Board released grant funding for parks improvement projects across the state, including five in the Mahoning Valley.

The grants announced today were included as part of the latest funding rounds through two state programs.

Nearly two dozen projects will receive a total of $10.5 million through the Clean Ohio Trails Fund, which is used to help groups improve and extend recreational trails.

Nearly $3 million in separate funding through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks grant program was OK’d for 89 local parks projects.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes