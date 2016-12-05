NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump is meeting today with former Vice President Al Gore, who is an aggressive advocate on the idea that humans are causing climate change.

Ivanka Trump is a member of her father's transition team, and aides told reporters the session would take place later in the day.

President-elect Donald Trump said on the campaign trail that man-made climate change is a hoax. Gore told supporters of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton last month that Trump would walk away from international efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Ivanka Trump is viewed as being to the left of most Republicans on a range of issues, including climate change.