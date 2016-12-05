JOBS
Death toll grows to 36 in Oakland warehouse fire



Published: Mon, December 5, 2016 @ 9:49 a.m.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The death toll in the Oakland warehouse fire has grown to 36.

Authorities announced the latest tally early today, saying they expect the number to rise.

Eleven victims have been positively identified, but the names have yet to be publicly released.

Work has stopped at the scene for now because one wall is leaning inward, posing a safety hazard for those who have been searching the structure. Officials hope to have an engineering solution later today.

Authorities also believe they’ve located the section of the building where the fire started, but the cause remains unknown.

The fire erupted during a dance party late Friday night.

