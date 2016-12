AUSTINTOWN

Legacy Dog Rescue, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, will host a cookie walk from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Austintown Family Video, 4385 Kirk Road.

Mix-and-match homemade cookies, brownies, cupcakes and more will be $5 a dozen.

Proceeds will help the abused, neglected and abandoned dogs of Trumbull and Mahoning counties.