AUSTINTOWN — A township woman faces a felonious-assault charge after purportedly throwing a knife at someone.

Charged is Cherice DiProsperis, of Carnegie Avenue. The charge stems from an incident reported Saturday afternoon.

Police returned to DiProsperis’s home after responding to a previous incident, and learned that DiProsperis had thrown a knife at a male victim before fleeing the scene, according to a police report.

DiProsperis reportedly threw the knife after an argument in which she threatened to harm herself and made several cut marks on her throat and arms. The injuries were not life-threatening, according to the report.

DiProsperis was arrested after she returned to the neighborhood. She reportedly admitted to police she had thrown a knife at the victim. The victim was not injured.

DiProsperis was taken to the Mahoning County jail. She appeared in Mahoning County Area Court here for arraignment today, where no plea was accepted and bond was set at $7,500. DiProsperis was ordered to have no contact with the reported victim, according to court records. She is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 21.