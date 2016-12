YOUNGSTOWN

The 13th annual Wonderful World of Wine wine taste will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Maronite Center, 1555 Meridian Road.

There will be raffles, food, dancing and more. Tickets are $75 per person.

For information call George Rohan at 330-503-1888 or the St. Maron Church office at 330-792-2371.