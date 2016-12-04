Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

One of the newest science experiments on Youngstown State University campus is hard to miss.

Construction of a third — and final — wind turbine on campus finished two weeks ago. The turbine triplets are situated in a clearing near Melnick Hall adjacent to the intersection of Wick Avenue and the Madison Avenue Expressway service road.

The new turbine is the largest and most identifiable of the three. Standing at more than 100 feet tall, the turbine was built with a large, shrouded windmill, a feature its smaller counterparts lack.

The turbines were funded through research grants totaling more than $2 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. The research focuses on wind power extraction in areas with low wind speeds.

Read more about the turbines in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com on Monday.