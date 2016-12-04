JOBS
« News Home

At least three dead in rash of killings this weekend in Columbus



Published: Sun, December 4, 2016 @ 5:34 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Police say unrelated shootings killed three people in Columbus and two other people were injured in two more shootings.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the fatal shootings were called in between 6:26 p.m. Saturday and 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating all three shootings as homicides, bringing the number of slayings in the city to 92. The city had 99 homicides last year.

Two other people were taken to hospitals following other early Sunday shootings.

