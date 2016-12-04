Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif.

Officials in Oakland say the death toll has risen to 30 from a fire that tore through a warehouse that housed an artist collective.

Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly announced the new figure Sunday afternoon.

Kelly says crews are starting to get deeper into the building and that as they advance they expect to find more victims.

Authorities also say DNA will be needed to identify bodies. Officials have asked families of those feared dead to preserve any DNA evidence they may have, including hair or tooth brushes.

A former tenant of the warehouse where a deadly fire erupted at a dance party described it as a "death trap" with illegal electrical cords and music equipment.

Shelley Mack said Saturday she didn't know the dwelling was illegal when she lived there about two years ago, and was told to tell visitors it was a 24-hour work space for artists. When inspectors or other outsiders came to visit, she said she and other residents scurried to hide clothes, bedding and other evidence anyone was living there.

Oakland officials say the space was cluttered with rugs, old sofas and other items when the fire tore through it during a dance party on Friday night.