YOUNGSTOWN — Mental health and substance-abuse recovery agencies are collaborating here to help people recover from opioid addiction.

Turning Point Counseling Services Inc., the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center and Meridian HealthCare have launched a partnership to ensure access to detoxification, which typically takes seven to 10 days, and to ongoing treatment thereafter.

To supplement 16 heroin detox beds at Neil Kennedy, Turning Point opened 16 beds of its own for this purpose in October to increase treatment availability, said Brian Kennedy, Turning Point executive director.

These local beds are among some 200 inpatient heroin detox beds statewide.

