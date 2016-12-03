JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU will host FCS quarterfinal against Wofford



Published: Sat, December 3, 2016 @ 11:12 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, ALA. — This isn’t the same Youngstown State football team that was struggling to score offensive touchdowns like it was earlier in the year against Indiana State and Northern Iowa.

YSU (10-3) exploded for a 40-24 win over Jacksonville State (10-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs and a berth in the quarterfinals against Wofford, which upset sixth-seeded The Citadel 17-3 on Saturday night.

Late Saturday night, it was announced that the Penguins would host the Terriers at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium. Since neither YSU nor Wofford was seeded, either team could have hosted the quarterfinal. Had The Citadel won, YSU would have traveled for a second straight week.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes