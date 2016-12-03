— This isn’t the same Youngstown State football team that was struggling to score offensive touchdowns like it was earlier in the year against Indiana State and Northern Iowa.

YSU (10-3) exploded for a 40-24 win over Jacksonville State (10-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs and a berth in the quarterfinals against Wofford, which upset sixth-seeded The Citadel 17-3 on Saturday night.

Late Saturday night, it was announced that the Penguins would host the Terriers at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium. Since neither YSU nor Wofford was seeded, either team could have hosted the quarterfinal. Had The Citadel won, YSU would have traveled for a second straight week.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.