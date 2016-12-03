— Warren JFK defeated Minster 24-6 today to capture the Division VII state football championship at Ohio Stadium.

The Eagles (14-1) spotted the Wildcats (10-5) a 6-0 first-quarter lead, then used a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Greg Valent and a 29-yard field goal by Justin Bofenkamp to take a 10-6 halftime lead.

Warren JFK used Minster turnovers — including an interception by Ryan Lee — to set up both first-half scores.

The Eagles wrapped up the title with second-half touchdowns of 1 and 39 yards from running back Evan Boyd and continued stellar play from their defense, which shut out the Wildcats over the final three quarters.

Warren JFK won its first title since 1991 and the Valley's first since 2011, when Cardinal Mooney won in Division III. The Eagles last played in a state final in 2006, when they lost to St. Henry in Division V.

