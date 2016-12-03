WARREN — Warren police are providing new information and a photograph of a person of interest in a Friday-night home-invasion homicide and kidnapping of two women on Stephens Avenue Northwest.

They are also correcting information about the vehicle involved.

Det. Nick Carney said today the vehicle that was stolen from the home a little before 7 p.m. Friday, a white GMC van, has not been recovered, contrary to news reports. The suspect stole the van from one of two women at the home and kidnapped both of them in it.

Before kidnapping the women, the suspect is believed to have killed John P. Keller, 41, of Niles. One of the women escaped from the vehicle on West Market Street near Iowa Avenue Northwest and contacted police.

The other woman, Alicia Binion, 36, of Warren, has not been found, Carney said.

The photograph police are releasing came from Rocky's Am Pm Food Mart on West Market Street. Anyone with information to help police solve the crime are asked to call 330-841-2723.

If Keller's death is ruled a homicide, it will be the third one in the city this year.

The first was Jessica A. Crowder, 36, who was shot to death June 24 at the house on Hamilton Street Southwest where she lived.

A witness said Roleigh Culver, 27, of Elmwood Drive, Howland, Crowder’s boyfriend, killed Crowder. Culver then walked to a nearby house and killed himself, police said.

The second homicide was that of Becky Pyne, 22, of South Leavitt Road, who died of a gunshot wound suffered at her home in Nov. 12.