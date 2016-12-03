Associated Press

CLEVELAND

A former supervisor with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency who appealed her firing over the handling of lead in a Mahoning County comunity's drinking water has been rehired in a new job with the agency.

The move comes after the two sides reached a settlement and Julie Spangler, the former supervisor, dropped her appeal.

Spangler had been an enforcement supervisor but will now work as an environmental specialist.

Spangler was one of two EPA employees fired in February after the agency looked into why it took months for the agency’s top administrators to find out about high lead levels in the village of Sebring.

Residents in and near Sebring were not told for months about the lead in their water.