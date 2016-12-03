— The Mount Union football team beat Alfred 70-45 today at Yunevich Stadium to continue their Division III playoff trek.

The Raiders (12-1) will next meet Mary Hardin-Baylor on Dec. 10 in a national semifinal. Ther other semifinal will feature John Carroll — Mount Union's Ohio Athletic Conference rival — against Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

The Blue Streaks beat Wisconsin-Whitewater 31-14 today.

