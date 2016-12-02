YOUNGSTOWN — If an armed intruder were to come to your workplace or school, would you feel empowered enough and be equipped with the skills to make life-saving decisions?

“It’s likely the most important and first thing you want to do, if possible,” Sgt. Danica Buzard of the Youngstown State University Police Department stressed, referring to safely evacuating a building or area containing an active shooter.

Knowing how to get out of that type of life-threatening situation was a main concept Buzard discussed during today’s ALICE (alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate) workshop in YSU’s Kilcawley Center.

About 30 students, staff and others attended the two-hour training seminar to better prepare them in the event of an active-shooter crisis. The session also explored why the traditional lockdown method by itself often is ineffective.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com