WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are warning that Speaker Paul Ryan and President-elect Donald Trump are gunning for Medicare — and they are rubbing their hands in glee at the prospect of an epic political battle over the government’s flagship health program that covers 57 million Americans.

It turns out that Republicans, especially in the Senate, are not spoiling for a fight.

“We are not inclined to lead with our chin,” said No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn of Texas. “And right now, we’ve got a lot on our plate.”

Ryan, R-Wis., is the most powerful advocate in Washington for a premium-support approach that would, over time, remake Medicare into a voucher-like program that could force some seniors entering the program to buy health insurance on the open market instead of getting coverage through the traditional open-ended program. Critics say such coverage would take away a Medicare guarantee and give seniors subsidies whose value won’t keep up with inflation.

Medicare covers 48 million seniors and nine million disabled people.

Ryan, just days after the election, said any legislation to replace President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act law would necessarily include cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

“Obamacare rewrote Medicare, rewrote Medicaid, so if you’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare, you have to address those issues as well,” Ryan told Fox News. “Those things are part of our plan to replace Obamacare.”

Ryan’s comments set off alarm bells, as did recent remarks by Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. — made before becoming Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services — suggesting that House Republicans are eyeing major Medicare cuts as early as the summer.