YOUNGSTOWN — Salvation Army Mahoning County, in partnership with Rotary Clubs of Boardman, Austintown and Youngstown Rotary; North East Ohio Ford Dealers, Cumulus Media Youngstown, and Operation Warm, will distribute new winter coats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to 900 needy children.

The coats were to be given out to pre-registered children free of charge. The distribution will be at the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Ave.

Additional winter coats will be distributed to parents who did not register their children on a first-come first-served basis after 2 p.m. Parents and guardians are required to bring identification for their children and proof of guardianship or custody. They must be a Mahoning County resident.