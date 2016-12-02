YOUNGSTOWN — VFW Post 1423 and Catholic War Veterans Post 1222 are inviting the public and veterans to a Pearl Harbor remembrance at 10:30 a.m. Sunday during Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 430 Williamson Ave.

It was on Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, before many Americans were even awake that Japanese forces struck the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and other military facilities on Hawaii.

The next day the United States declared war on Japan resulting in the United States entry into World War II.

Veteran organizations are to assemble at 10 a.m. in the church hall with their colors.