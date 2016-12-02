BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania school district has reminded athletic coaches they may not pray with their teams in the wake of a complaint involving the football coach.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent the Danville Area School District a letter last week, saying it learned football coach Jim Keiser participated in prayer circles with the team and organized players to sing, “Our God is an Awesome God.”

Danville Superintendent Cheryl Latorre tells the (Bloomsburg) Press Enterprise the practice stopped in September, when the district received an email complaining about coaches praying with teams. She says all coaches were reminded that federal law prohibits it. She says coaches must sign a form pledging they won’t pray with their teams.

Latorre says Keiser has assured her he would comply.