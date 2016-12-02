VILLA MARIA, PA. — What will mesmerize and intrigue visitors to the nativity display at Villa Maria Community Center is the creativity in design and innovative use of materials.

The nativity sets range from the abstract to traditional, the simple to ornate and the humble to expensive.

They’re crafted from paper, glass, ceramic, clay, metal, wood, resin, stone and plant material including banana leaves, a coconut and pine cones. Colors are from clear, to white, pastels, earth tones and bold colors.

Displays will be Sunday and Dec. 11.

What they have in common is that they celebrate the miracle and wonder of the birth of Jesus in a stable in Bethlehem, whose coming changed the world. No matter what the interpretation is, it is recognized as a nativity.

