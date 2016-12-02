LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the case of the father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after the boy’s stepmother put him in a scalding bath.

Judge Robert Peeler of Wayne County Common Pleas Court today ruled after twice being told that jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict. They deliberated about 10 hours. Robert Ritchie will be free pending a prosecutor’s decision on seeking a new trial on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.

Prosecutors contend Austin Cooper’s father failed to get him medical treatment that could have saved his life. Ritchie’s attorney said his wife Anna Ritchie covered up her crime.

Anna Ritchie was sentenced this year to 18 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to charges including murder.