« News Home

Markets Right Now: A mixed open for stocks on Wall Street



Published: Fri, December 2, 2016 @ 10:09 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets:

U.S. stocks are mixed as a rally in oil prices and bank stocks fades.

Before trading opened Friday the government reported that U.S. employers added 178,000 jobs in November, about what investors expected.

Charles Schwab lost 2.5 percent as banks slid. Large gains for banks have lifted the Dow Jones industrial average to record highs.

Starbucks fell 3 percent after the giant coffee chain said Howard Schultz will step down as its CEO in April.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,157.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points to 2,193. The Nasdaq composite picked up 14 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,265.

