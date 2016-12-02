YOUNGSTOWN

Police reports said a man cited for OVI after hitting a car parked in a drive on Wirt Street late Wednesday had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

Police were called after 11 p.m. to the 400 block of Wirt for an accident and when they arrived they found a car in a drive had been damaged by another car. The driver of that car was in a nearby home. Police found Danny Washington, 59, who reports said told police he was drunk.

He was taken to the police station for a breath test and registered a BAC of .266. A BAC of .08 is the legal limit for driving drunk in Ohio.

Washington was released with a court date.

Court records show Washington was cited in municipal court in 2013 for an OVI with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit but he pleaded no contest to an OVI that did not include that specification.