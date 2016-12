BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BING DIXSON, SEAN MARQUISE 9/14/1977 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



BLEGGI, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER JR 7/23/1992 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary



CARNELL, TAYLOR DALE 8/16/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



COPELAND, KYRONN J 7/10/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

DIAZ, ARMAND ROJAS 8/1/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

DILL, MARCUS ANTWAN 4/26/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



GOSHA, DEMETRICK L 12/30/1989 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Fugitive From Justice



JACKSON, DARRES ELIZABETH JEURICE 8/31/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



JULIOUS, DEVIN DARNELL 9/26/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

MAXWELL, TAMARA ANN 10/26/1963 POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



PARKER, MORGAN 10/16/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



RICHARD, AUBREYONA DENEE 1/15/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

RYAN, BESSIE MARGERET 1/8/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Disrupting Public Service

SALTER, KIMBERLY A 7/24/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest



WARE, EDDIE TELFORD 8/21/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



WILLIAMS, RICKY DARNELL JR 5/19/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADAIR, AMBER LASHAI 4/19/1993 12/1/2016 BONDED OUT



ALLEN, JAMES E 12/8/1980 11/30/2016 BONDED OUT



ALTMAN, AMY LYNN 10/24/1980 8/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BARNES, BRITTNY K 3/20/1995 11/29/2016 BONDED OUT



BILLEC III, JOHN 9/6/1963 9/2/2016 TIME SERVED



CONGELIO, JONATHAN DAVID 3/27/1989 9/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DAVIS, KEITH P 2/3/1970 10/26/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DELEON, TAJUANA RENE 10/12/1975 11/11/2016 BONDED OUT



FRANKO, JASON W 8/5/1988 11/16/2016 TIME SERVED



GIBBONS, JOSEPH JACOB 11/14/1995 11/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GRAY, BRIAN VAN 8/15/1961 11/1/2016 TIME SERVED



GROSSEN, CARRIE K 5/2/1977 10/28/2016 DISMISSED



JOHNSON, ADRIAN EMIL 5/12/1977 11/12/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KARPENKO, WILLIAM ANTHONY 1/26/1985 10/1/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MONTECALVO, NICOLE A 12/14/1979 11/29/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



ROBINSON, MARISHA DOMINIQUE 2/11/1990 9/27/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



SMITH, JAMES EDWARD 1/23/1963 9/2/2016 TIME SERVED



SWIGGETT, LOTHARIO II 6/21/1982 11/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SYRETTE, WILLIAM F JR 2/9/1988 5/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



THORNTON, TODD STEVENSON 12/28/1967 10/2/2016 TIME SERVED



WILLIAMS, DESHAWNN 9/12/1988 5/5/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WILLIAMS, JAMES GORDON 2/14/1974 11/8/2016 BONDED OUT