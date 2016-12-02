JOBS
Last of trio charged in 2014 homicide gets 14-year sentence



Published: Fri, December 2, 2016 @ 11:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The last of three men charged in an April 2014 homicide has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Michael Wilkins, 24, of Whitney Court, drew the sentence this morning from Judge Maureen A. Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the death of Maurise Kerns.

Wilkins, who was originally charged with aggravated murder, had pleaded guilty in October to voluntary manslaughter with a firearm specification.

Kerns, 24, was killed after he was lured to a vacant home in the 500 block of Idora Avenue.

