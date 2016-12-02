JOBS
Coaches, United Way partner for holiday season



Published: Fri, December 2, 2016 @ 11:20 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley have partnered with Coaches Burgers to help children in the Valley. Coaches will donate 25 cents for any burger purchased throughout December at the Boardman, Poland, and Salem locations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Coaches this month. They are great partners of ours throughout the year, always providing support when we ask.” said Bob Hannon, President, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Visit www.coachesburgers.com for more information.

