City traffic stop yields drugs, gun



Published: Fri, December 2, 2016 @ 10:09 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said they found a gun and drugs on a man who ran from a traffic stop on the North Side late Thursday.

Kyron Copeland, 25, of Neosho Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons and drugs charges. He is awaiting arraignment in municipal court today.

Copeland was arrested about 11 p.m. after he ran from a car he was driving that pulled into a yard on Thornton Avenue after officers tried to pull him over for speeding.

Inside the car police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun that was reported stolen in 2008 from Meadville, Pa, as well as marijuana and pills.

