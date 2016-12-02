JOBS
Busy season for Chaney VPA



Published: Fri, December 2, 2016 @ 2:57 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Besides the usual hustle and bustle of the holiday season, students in Chaney’s Visual and Performing Arts program have a busy performance schedule too.

The Chaney VPA Vocal Crew and Ensemble will stage a concert at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at St. Patrick Church, Oak Hill Avenue.

On Dec. 10, VPA students will participate in the annual WFMJ Project Feed Our Valley performance at 2 p.m. in the Eastwood Mall’s main concourse.

The young artists will finish their 2016 performances with the VPA Winter Performance, “Believe!”

The public performance is at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the school’s auditorium. The school performance is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 16.

The show, coordinated with a student art gallery, will feature performance pieces and art work from more than 300 Chaney VPA students.

Performance pieces will include drama, dance, vocal and instrumental music by students. The set design for the performance is being constructed by the school’s stagecraft theater technicians.

The performance will include classic holiday songs and drama pieces inspired by letters to Santa Claus written by city school elementary students.

Santa is expected to make a visit toward the end of the show.

For information or to reserve seats for the school performance, contact Tracy Schuler Vivo, Chaney VPA coordinator at 330-744-8830 or at Tracy.Schuler-Vivo@youngstown.k12.oh.us.

