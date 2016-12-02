YOUNGSTOWN — Demetrius Tinker’s lawyer told a judge her client used heroin for “stress relief.”

Now, Tinker has the added stress of being addicted to the drug.

Tinker, 36, was in municipal court today to enter a no-contest plea to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested Nov. 16 with a needle in his pocket by city police. Judge Elizabeth Kobly found him guilty.

Tinker’s attorney, Andrea Burton, told the judge her client did not start using heroin until his early 30s. He said he was locked in a custody battle with the mother of his daughter and under the stress he began using the drug to relax.

“He turned to heroin as a stress reliever,” Burton said. “It makes no sense but he did.”

A recommended sentence for Tinker was time served, which is 12 days in the Mahoning County jail, and drug treatment. Burton said this is the longest her client has been off drugs for awhile because of his stay in the jail. She said treatment is essential not just to cure her client’s addiction, but to save his life.

“If he does not get treatment, it is likely he will be dead by next year at this time,” Burton said.

