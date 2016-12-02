GREENFORD — When Dolores and Albert Falgiani of Boardman died, all of their possessions – real estate, furniture, artwork, collectibles – went to the cause closest to their hearts: animal charity.

Angels for Animals hopes to put the proceeds from the sale of some of those items to good use. Many of the Falgianis’ donations – paintings, whimsical Toby pitchers, a glass coffee table and more – are featured in this year’s holiday decorations, antiques, collectibles and jewelry sale, which kicks off this weekend.

“This is probably the nicest sale we’ve had for awhile,” said Angels founder and volunteer Diane Less. “I think it’s the highest-quality selection of items we’ve had for quite some time.”

Admission to the sale is free of charge. It takes place at Angels for Animals’ Andrews Hall, 4750 W. South Range Road.

