YOUNGSTOWN

Jim Tressel said he’s excited about continuing his efforts and those of his team to improve Youngstown State University and its role in the Mahoning Valley.

“I am excited about this opportunity – and to be honest, there is nothing more fun than challenges,” YSU’s ninth president said Thursday.

YSU’s board of trustees extended Tressel’s contract, which ends in June, for at least one more year, continuing his annual salary of $300,000.

Despite the trustees’ offer to increase Tressel’s salary about $75,000, Tressel would not take it, and he refuses any kind of raise because of the university’s financial difficulty.

The new contract agreement calls for a one-year extension through June 2018. It also calls for three separate additional one-year extension options that could carry the contract through June 2021.

Each extension will be agreed upon no later than Oct. 1 of the prior year.

Carole Weimer, trustee board chairwoman, said the trustees hope to keep Tressel at YSU for all four years.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.