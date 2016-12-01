JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown woman enters guilty plea in overdose death of man in July



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 1:12 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — One of two people charged with helping to cause the overdose death of a man in July pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and permitting felony drug abuse.

Marisha Robinson, 27, of McCartney Road, entered her pleas before Judge Lou D’Apolito, who will sentence her Jan. 19.

As part of her plea, Robinson must testify against her co-defendant, Jessie Kellum, 28, also of McCartney Road, who goes on trial Monday.

The pair are accused of contributing to the death of a man who overdosed July 20 on heroin in their East Side home.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes