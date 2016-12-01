YOUNGSTOWN — One of two people charged with helping to cause the overdose death of a man in July pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and permitting felony drug abuse.

Marisha Robinson, 27, of McCartney Road, entered her pleas before Judge Lou D’Apolito, who will sentence her Jan. 19.

As part of her plea, Robinson must testify against her co-defendant, Jessie Kellum, 28, also of McCartney Road, who goes on trial Monday.

The pair are accused of contributing to the death of a man who overdosed July 20 on heroin in their East Side home.