Prevention, intervention and awareness are the three facets Paul C. Bunn Elementary students will focus on during their six-week walking challenge called “Eat Right and Move.”

“Kids are in school a majority of the day, so we think they should be getting up and moving during their school day,” said Megan Palmer, Akron Children’s Hospital youth fitness specialist.

Third- through sixth-grade students will be tracking their steps and fast-food intake to promote “awareness of how they eat outside their homes,” Palmer said.

“Actually seeing it on paper is something they can carry on in their lives,” she said.

That’s the main goal of Eat Right and Move: to educate children and their caregivers about the importance of wellness to incorporate the education into their daily lives.

Principal William Baun is excited to get families involved in Eat Right and Move because it turns everyone’s focus to students and their needs.

“If we can ensure some of our kids carry this on beyond the school day, it’s a success,” he said.

The program is part of a national goal to combat childhood obesity.

