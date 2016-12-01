YOUNGSTOWN

A woman found outside a vacant and burning 1404 Florencedale Ave. home early today was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, fire reports said.

Crews were called to the home about 12:35 a.m. and found the front of the home in flames. The woman was found at a corner of the home and appeared to have no injuries related to the fire, reports said. Police were called and she was taken to the hospital.

Reports said the back door was unlocked and neighbors said the occupants moved out a few months ago. Damage was listed at $11,500, a total loss.