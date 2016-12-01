WARREN

City Auditor Vince Flask is proposing a $28.2 million budget for 2017, which is about $3.2 million more than the 2016 plan of $25 million.

The key is the $3.4 million in additional income-tax revenue the city expects to collect in 2017 because of the additional half-percent income tax voters approved Nov. 8.

“Everything that was promised to the taxpayers is included in this budget,” Flask told the Warren City Council Finance Committee on Wednesday night.

Flask has estimated that the loss of the third shift at GM Lordstown will cut income-tax collections by about $45,000 in 2017, and job cuts at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital will reduce collections by about $100,000.

The $100,000 is an estimate based on a reduction of 10 percent of the hospital’s current income-tax collections, Flask said.

Before the election, Flask estimated the tax increase would raise $3.5 to $4 million per year. The $3.4 million he estimates now is the result of the job losses at GM and TMH and other issues, he said.

City officials said the additional revenue would be used to increase the staffing levels at the police and fire departments and to create a road-maintenance program.

