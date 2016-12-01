JOBS
Walkers today bring attention to homelessness



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 11:13 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Some 50 participants in the annual Homelessness Awareness Walk started from the Commons at Madison Avenue to the Help Hotline Crisis Center's headquarters on 5th Avenue at 8:30 a.m.

Vince Brancaccio, chief executive officer of the crisis center that hosted the event, said the walk had a significance to begin on the first of December to raise awareness about the harsh weather many without shelter have to endure during the winter.

The walk also was the kick-off for the center's Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Program that provides shelter to homeless people from December to March.

