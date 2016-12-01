JOBS
Trump at Indiana plant key to campaign promise



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 3:10 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is touring the Indiana factory where he says he saved hundreds of jobs from moving to Mexico.

Trump, joined by his running mate Mike Pence, walked through a portion of the Carrier plant in Indianapolis.

He waved at some cheering workers, spoke with Carrier executives and inspected an assembly line.

Trump made saving the plant a central promise of his campaign.

A deal was reached this week to keep 800 jobs at the Indiana plant. But hundreds more are still set to lose their jobs.

A Carrier spokesman said earlier Thursday that the company received $7 million in tax incentives from Indiana to keep the factory running.

