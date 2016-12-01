Michael Warren, an explosive running back who piled up 2,740 yards and 45 touchdowns for Toledo Central Catholic this season, is the 30th annual winner of the Ohio Associated Press Mr. Football award.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior capped one of the finest careers for a back in Ohio high school history, rolling up 7,619 yards and 105 touchdowns in leading Toledo Central Catholic to a 50-7 overall record in his four seasons.

The Blade newspaper called Warren “undisputedly Toledo’s most accomplished high school back of all time.”

The highly sought recruit, a quick, powerful runner who also excels at catching the ball out of the backfield, has committed to play college ball for the hometown Toledo Rockets, turning down offers from at least a half dozen other schools. He had earlier committed to Kentucky but changed his mind and decided to stay close to home.

Warren was chosen Mr. Football in balloting by a statewide panel of sports writers.

“Michael’s durability has been amazing,” Toledo Central Catholic coach Greg Dempsey told The Blade. “Sometimes it’s him not really getting tackled, but just finally running into enough people to where he’s going to fall down because gravity wins.

“I’ve never seen anybody run with the determination that he does. I call it anger that he runs with. You get caught watching sometimes because you can’t believe what you’re seeing.”

Toledo Central Catholic finished 13-1 this season and advanced to the state Division III semifinal game. Behind Warren’s running, the school won the state championship in 2014 and was runner-up last season.

Warren’s 7,619 rushing yards rank No. 5 all-time in Ohio, and his 105 TDs are tied for sixth best in state history. He had three 2,000-yard seasons for the Fighting Irish after securing the starting spot as a sophomore.

“It’s all a mind-set,” Warren said. “You look where the defense is at, and you try to know where to go to bounce or hit the hole. I make sure to follow my blocks, but the look (at the defense) before the play helps a lot. You get an idea where to go, and then you go into beast mode.”

Warren also holds the school’s single-game rushing record — 385 yards against Lima Senior on Oct. 28.