STRUTHERS

Turkey was on the menu for the second week in a row for Struthers senior citizens.

The Struthers school board hosted its fourth Annual Senior Citizens Turkey Dinner this evening at Struthers High School and featured performances by the middle- and high-school show choirs.

Schools Superintendent Joseph Nohra Jr. said the dinner was meant to offer appreciation to the senior citizens for their contributions to the city.

“These are blue-collar people who spent their lives building this city, and we want to make sure they know we appreciate them,” Nohra said.

Struthers students from each grade level helped at the event. Elementary-school students wore aprons and delivered food to the diners once they were seated.



The choirs sang holiday-themed songs, and several televisions suspended around the cafeteria displayed a crackling fireplace to simulate a holiday-at-home feel.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.