JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pastor appreciation services planned



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 9:04 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Generations 442 Church, 319 Goldie Road, will celebrate 25 years of pastoral ministry of senior pastors Ernest and Lenora Walker at 7 p.m. Friday with guest speaker Apostle Michael Scott Sr. of Lighthouse Covenant Ministries. Services also will take place at noon Sunday with guest speaker Apostle Philip Imler of Harvesters International and at 5 p.m. with Apostle John Terry Allen of Sword of the Lord Global Ministries.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes