YOUNGSTOWN

Generations 442 Church, 319 Goldie Road, will celebrate 25 years of pastoral ministry of senior pastors Ernest and Lenora Walker at 7 p.m. Friday with guest speaker Apostle Michael Scott Sr. of Lighthouse Covenant Ministries. Services also will take place at noon Sunday with guest speaker Apostle Philip Imler of Harvesters International and at 5 p.m. with Apostle John Terry Allen of Sword of the Lord Global Ministries.