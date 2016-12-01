NEW STANTON, Pa. (AP) — A 14-year-old western Pennsylvania boy is charged as an adult with fatally shooting his mother and younger brother while they slept.

Pennsylvania State Police say Jacob Remaley told them he shot Dana Remaley and Caleb Remaley, a third-grader, early Wednesday after his father, David, went to work. Jacob also purportedly told police he used his father’s gun and would have shot his father, too, had he been home.

Investigators haven’t said if the suspect had a motive.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Jacob, and say he was still awaiting arraignment on two counts each of criminal homicide and first-degree murder.

The suspect lived with the victims and his father in New Stanton, about 30 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.