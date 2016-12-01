COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate has moved legislation that would increase criminal penalties for the sale of a powerful opioid that is being added to heroin and increasing overdose deaths in the state.

SB 237 passed on a vote of 25-2 today. It now heads to the Ohio House for further consideration. That chamber would have to act on the proposed law changes in coming days, or the bill would have to be reintroduced next session for further consideration.

The legislation was offered by Sen. Frank LaRose, R-Copley, at the suggestion of Wayne County prosecutors.

“Fentanyl and Carfentanil are killing Ohioans in record numbers,” he said. “It’s not an overstatement to call it an epidemic. This stuff is lethal, deadly, and our constituents want us to address this scourge on their communities.”

