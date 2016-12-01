JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mill Creek Park announces road closings for winter



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 3:14 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Effective Friday, these roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic for the winter: Chestnut Hill Drive between Canfield Road and the Kirkmere Spur, High Drive between the Kirkmere Spur and West Cohasset Drive and Calvary Run Drive between Belle Vista and Milton Avenues.

When closed to vehicular traffic, these roads are available for recreational use for hiking, cross country skiing and sledding. All roads will reopen in the spring when weather permits.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes