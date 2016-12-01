YOUNGSTOWN — Effective Friday, these roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic for the winter: Chestnut Hill Drive between Canfield Road and the Kirkmere Spur, High Drive between the Kirkmere Spur and West Cohasset Drive and Calvary Run Drive between Belle Vista and Milton Avenues.

When closed to vehicular traffic, these roads are available for recreational use for hiking, cross country skiing and sledding. All roads will reopen in the spring when weather permits.