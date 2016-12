RAVENNA

Police and emergency crews were called about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Henderson Road where they found a man dead of a gunshot wound and a woman injured. The woman later died.

Police identified the shooting suspect as David Darnell Calhoun Jr. and they are looking for him. Anyone with information on Calhoun’s whereabouts is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100,